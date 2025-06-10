June 10, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock increased by 97.3% to $0.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Serina Therapeutics SER stock moved upwards by 23.08% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 11.08% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock increased by 10.12% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Imunon IMNN stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Losers

  • NuCana NCNA shares fell 18.4% to $0.12 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • Gelteq GELS shares decreased by 14.92% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares declined by 14.08% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock decreased by 9.88% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
  • Inogen INGN shares declined by 5.52% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million.

