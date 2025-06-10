12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Catheter Precision VTAK stock increased by 97.3% to $0.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Serina Therapeutics SER stock moved upwards by 23.08% to $7.25. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock rose 11.08% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock increased by 10.12% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Imunon IMNN stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- SunLink Health Systems SSY shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
Losers
- NuCana NCNA shares fell 18.4% to $0.12 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Gelteq GELS shares decreased by 14.92% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares declined by 14.08% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock decreased by 9.88% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
- Inogen INGN shares declined by 5.52% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
