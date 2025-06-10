June 10, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Arrive AI ARAI stock rose 73.5% to $10.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.3 million.
  • Aeries Technology AERT stock increased by 21.73% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 17.89% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR stock rose 15.24% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
  • Captivision CAPT stock rose 13.36% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares moved upwards by 12.02% to $9.41. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock decreased by 43.1% to $2.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 31.67% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares declined by 19.65% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 14.36% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AAON AAON shares declined by 14.05% to $80.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 13.31% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AAON Logo
AAONAAON Inc
$79.17-15.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.85
Growth
92.33
Quality
27.58
Value
24.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AERT Logo
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.833120.7%
AQMS Logo
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$1.0619.1%
ARAI Logo
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$11.3981.0%
BIYA Logo
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$2.46-38.0%
CAPT Logo
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$1.1412.9%
EDRY Logo
EDRYEuroDry Ltd
$9.4112.0%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$4.30-13.3%
MWYN Logo
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$1.57-19.9%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0800-32.3%
WWR Logo
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$0.619015.6%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.3648-13.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved