12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Arrive AI ARAI stock rose 73.5% to $10.92 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.3 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock increased by 21.73% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 17.89% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR stock rose 15.24% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
- Captivision CAPT stock rose 13.36% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- EuroDry EDRY shares moved upwards by 12.02% to $9.41. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock decreased by 43.1% to $2.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 31.67% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares declined by 19.65% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 14.36% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AAON AAON shares declined by 14.05% to $80.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 13.31% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
