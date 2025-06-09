June 9, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Skillsoft SKIL stock rose 15.2% to $21.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock increased by 7.54% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL shares moved upwards by 6.68% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Northann NCL shares increased by 5.85% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 5.76% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Losers

  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares declined by 6.7% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Loar Holdings LOAR stock declined by 6.16% to $83.72. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • flyExclusive FLYX stock declined by 4.34% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 4.24% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR shares fell 4.06% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Xometry XMTR shares decreased by 4.01% to $34.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

