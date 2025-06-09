12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Skillsoft SKIL stock rose 15.2% to $21.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- FGI Industries FGI stock increased by 7.54% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL shares moved upwards by 6.68% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Northann NCL shares increased by 5.85% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 5.76% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
Losers
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares declined by 6.7% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Loar Holdings LOAR stock declined by 6.16% to $83.72. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- flyExclusive FLYX stock declined by 4.34% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 4.24% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares fell 4.06% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Xometry XMTR shares decreased by 4.01% to $34.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$0.5700-20.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.55
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
88.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FLYXflyExclusive Inc
$2.65-9.56%
GFAIGuardforce AI Co Ltd
$1.11-5.13%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.08838.61%
LGCLLucas GC Ltd
$0.6000-4.76%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.5503-7.71%
LOARLoar Holdings Inc
$83.49-7.15%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.28007.69%
SKILSkillsoft Corp
$21.0017.3%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$2.163.35%
XMTRXometry Inc
$34.75-5.44%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.4335-12.3%
