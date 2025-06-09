12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Twin Hospitality Group TWNP stock moved upwards by 48.8% to $6.29 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.6 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares increased by 39.9% to $14.55. The company's market cap stands at $283.4 million.
- Traeger COOK shares rose 27.93% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.7 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 20.27% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock rose 20.0% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Faraday Future FFAI stock moved upwards by 16.53% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.
Losers
- Children's Place PLCE shares decreased by 30.0% to $4.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock declined by 19.29% to $33.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares decreased by 18.33% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock declined by 16.57% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR shares declined by 14.64% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Jiade JDZG shares fell 13.51% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
