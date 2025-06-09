June 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Twin Hospitality Group TWNP stock moved upwards by 48.8% to $6.29 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.6 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares increased by 39.9% to $14.55. The company's market cap stands at $283.4 million.
  • Traeger COOK shares rose 27.93% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.7 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 20.27% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock rose 20.0% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Faraday Future FFAI stock moved upwards by 16.53% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.4 million.

Losers

  • Children's Place PLCE shares decreased by 30.0% to $4.8 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock declined by 19.29% to $33.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares decreased by 18.33% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock declined by 16.57% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • High Roller Technologies ROLR shares declined by 14.64% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Jiade JDZG shares fell 13.51% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

COOK Logo
COOKTraeger Inc
$1.8827.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.69
Growth
23.23
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FFAI Logo
FFAIFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
$1.4617.3%
JDZG Logo
JDZGJiade Ltd
$0.2855-3.15%
KIDZ Logo
KIDZClassover Holdings Inc
$4.4218.2%
MPAA Logo
MPAAMotorcar Parts of America Inc
$9.94-16.6%
NEGG Logo
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$14.2637.1%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$2.10-19.9%
PLCE Logo
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$4.81-29.9%
RIME Logo
RIMEAlgorhythm Holdings Inc
$2.624.80%
ROLR Logo
ROLRHigh Roller Technologies Inc
$2.86-0.35%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$33.65-18.9%
TWNP Logo
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$6.3048.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved