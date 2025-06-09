12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares rose 142.0% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Know Labs KNW shares moved upwards by 103.2% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock increased by 30.37% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
- Metsera MTSR stock increased by 16.4% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Jade Biosciences JBIO stock moved upwards by 14.32% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $432.3 million.
- BioLine Rx BLRX shares increased by 12.71% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
Losers
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares declined by 23.9% to $2.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares declined by 15.28% to $20.52. The company's market cap stands at $533.8 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 13.77% to $0.94.
- SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 13.55% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- GlycoMimetics GLYC stock declined by 9.91% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock declined by 8.28% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
