June 9, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares rose 142.0% to $0.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Know Labs KNW shares moved upwards by 103.2% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST stock increased by 30.37% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
  • Metsera MTSR stock increased by 16.4% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Jade Biosciences JBIO stock moved upwards by 14.32% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $432.3 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares increased by 12.71% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Losers

  • Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares declined by 23.9% to $2.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares declined by 15.28% to $20.52. The company's market cap stands at $533.8 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock decreased by 13.77% to $0.94.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 13.55% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • GlycoMimetics GLYC stock declined by 9.91% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock declined by 8.28% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLRX Logo
BLRXBioLine Rx Ltd
$6.4512.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.42
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
86.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLSD Logo
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc
$0.7190-8.58%
GLYC Logo
GLYCGlycoMimetics Inc
$0.1749-9.75%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$0.9535-12.5%
JBIO Logo
JBIOJade Biosciences Inc
$8.0011.3%
KLRS Logo
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$2.51-23.9%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.4340111.7%
KNW Logo
KNWKnow Labs Inc
$3.23107.0%
LIMN Logo
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$22.00-9.17%
MTSR Logo
MTSRMetsera Inc
$33.0520.2%
SILO Logo
SILOSILO Pharma Inc
$0.5023-13.6%
TPST Logo
TPSTTempest Therapeutics Inc
$10.8031.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved