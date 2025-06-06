12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Northann NCL shares rose 34.0% to $0.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock rose 9.47% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 8.78% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock rose 6.5% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $484.4 million.
- Archer Aviation ACHR shares rose 6.47% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Cycurion CYCU stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Armlogi Holding BTOC stock decreased by 13.2% to $1.12 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares fell 8.38% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock decreased by 7.29% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 5.01% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Nixxy NIXX stock declined by 4.77% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK shares fell 4.45% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $290.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTOCArmlogi Holding Corp
$1.12-5.88%
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.4350-9.37%
EVTLVertical Aerospace Ltd
$5.7015.6%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.465115.4%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.269510.8%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.3748-72.2%
NIXXNixxy Inc
$2.207.32%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.444911.2%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$2.589.22%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$3.695.08%
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$4.94-8.52%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in