June 6, 2025 5:05 PM

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Northann NCL shares rose 34.0% to $0.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock rose 9.47% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 8.78% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock rose 6.5% to $5.73. The company's market cap stands at $484.4 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares rose 6.47% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Cycurion CYCU stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Armlogi Holding BTOC stock decreased by 13.2% to $1.12 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
  • Solidion Technology STI shares fell 8.38% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock decreased by 7.29% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $61.7 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 5.01% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Nixxy NIXX stock declined by 4.77% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK shares fell 4.45% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $290.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

