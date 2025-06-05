June 5, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares moved upwards by 91.2% to $24.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $649.1 million.
  • Kronos Bio KRON shares rose 26.65% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares increased by 23.69% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock rose 22.2% to $770.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock rose 16.84% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Context Therapeutics CNTX shares increased by 12.98% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.

Losers

  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell 76.7% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Cibus CBUS stock fell 37.29% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA shares declined by 11.8% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares fell 11.51% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.2 million.
  • Athira Pharma ATHA shares fell 9.1% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares fell 8.98% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

