June 5, 2025

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ZJK Industrial ZJK stock rose 58.5% to $7.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $468.9 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN shares moved upwards by 22.77% to $18.87.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares increased by 21.67% to $14.26.
  • Planet Labs PL shares rose 20.3% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 19.89% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR shares rose 12.19% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Losers

  • ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT stock decreased by 12.5% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Stem STEM shares fell 10.26% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 6.2% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares declined by 6.14% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Nuburu BURU shares fell 6.04% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares fell 5.57% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

