12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock rose 58.5% to $7.64 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $468.9 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN shares moved upwards by 22.77% to $18.87.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares increased by 21.67% to $14.26.
- Planet Labs PL shares rose 20.3% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 19.89% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares rose 12.19% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
Losers
- ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT stock decreased by 12.5% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stem STEM shares fell 10.26% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 6.2% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares declined by 6.14% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Nuburu BURU shares fell 6.04% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares fell 5.57% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.8030-2.78%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
76.67
Growth
15.19
Quality
Not Available
Value
57.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.4098-7.07%
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$1.0428.6%
BWNBBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026
$11.10-5.29%
BWSNBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 8.125% Senior Notes due 2026
$17.8316.0%
CHPTChargePoint Holdings Inc
$0.7500-14.1%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.9300-4.14%
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$4.7318.6%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$2.04-0.97%
STEMStem Inc
$0.54610.02%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$3.09-5.21%
ZJKZJK Industrial Co Ltd
$4.47-7.26%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in