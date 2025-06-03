June 3, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Rekor Systems REKR stock increased by 20.9% to $1.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million.
  • Credo Technology Group CRDO stock rose 15.55% to $72.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG stock increased by 10.96% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Tungray Technologies TRSG shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Losers

  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock decreased by 14.3% to $0.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 5.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Hitek Global HKIT shares fell 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 3.66% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.34960.03%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.00
Growth
1.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNAI Logo
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.4199-14.3%
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.35501.40%
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$72.0114.9%
HKIT Logo
HKITHitek Global Inc
$1.48-4.52%
HTCR Logo
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.5988-0.53%
MRIN Logo
MRINMarin Software Inc
$0.7400-5.53%
REKR Logo
REKRRekor Systems Inc
$1.3119.1%
TRSG Logo
TRSGTungray Technologies Inc
$1.62-6.84%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.28-5.94%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved