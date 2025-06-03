10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Rekor Systems REKR stock increased by 20.9% to $1.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $157.0 million.
- Credo Technology Group CRDO stock rose 15.55% to $72.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock increased by 10.96% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Tungray Technologies TRSG shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
Losers
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock decreased by 14.3% to $0.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 5.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Hitek Global HKIT shares fell 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 3.66% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
