June 3, 2025

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $2.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock rose 11.35% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares rose 11.32% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Ferguson Enterprises FERG stock moved upwards by 10.79% to $199.76. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares increased by 10.74% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock fell 18.3% to $2.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock fell 11.63% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST stock declined by 10.61% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares fell 10.28% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Nuburu BURU stock fell 8.33% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Forward Air FWRD stock fell 6.45% to $15.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

