12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock rose 9.9% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares increased by 7.16% to $4.04. The company's market cap stands at $822.4 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock rose 6.69% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares rose 4.76% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $209.5 million.
  • United Homes Gr UHG stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.6 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares increased by 4.51% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Losers

  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares decreased by 13.0% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares decreased by 7.4% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 6.97% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.5 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE shares declined by 6.95% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 6.9% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV stock declined by 5.83% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

