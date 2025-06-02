June 2, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Educational Development EDUC stock increased by 53.7% to $2.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock increased by 10.11% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Genius Group GNS stock increased by 9.99% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • United Homes Gr UHG shares increased by 7.61% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.4 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock increased by 7.59% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares increased by 7.59% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock decreased by 28.3% to $0.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.1 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares declined by 21.11% to $60.51. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
  • ContextLogic LOGC shares fell 18.42% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock declined by 14.49% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Envela ELA stock declined by 13.8% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million.
  • High Roller Technologies ROLR shares decreased by 11.47% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BQ Logo
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$2.117.65%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.53
Growth
40.62
Quality
Not Available
Value
88.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLEU Logo
CLEUChina Liberal Education Holdings Ltd
$0.7183-26.3%
ECDA Logo
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.2955-13.2%
EDUC Logo
EDUCEducational Development Corp
$2.0953.7%
ELA Logo
ELAEnvela Corp
$5.80-%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.33105.08%
LOGC Logo
LOGCContextLogic Inc
$6.70-18.3%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
Not Available-%
ROLR Logo
ROLRHigh Roller Technologies Inc
$4.08-6.42%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$59.14-22.9%
UHG Logo
UHGUnited Homes Group Inc
$3.236.95%
VSA Logo
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$0.84006.33%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved