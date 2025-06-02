12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Educational Development EDUC stock increased by 53.7% to $2.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock increased by 10.11% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock increased by 9.99% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- United Homes Gr UHG shares increased by 7.61% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.4 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock increased by 7.59% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares increased by 7.59% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock decreased by 28.3% to $0.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.1 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares declined by 21.11% to $60.51. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- ContextLogic LOGC shares fell 18.42% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock declined by 14.49% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Envela ELA stock declined by 13.8% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR shares decreased by 11.47% to $3.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
