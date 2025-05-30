May 30, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mega Matrix MPU shares rose 18.3% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • System1 SST shares rose 18.24% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • NIP Group NIPG shares rose 11.86% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares increased by 10.87% to $31.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Global Interactive GITS stock rose 9.47% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Intelligent Protection IPM stock rose 7.14% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

Losers

  • Newsmax NMAX shares declined by 8.3% to $20.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock declined by 7.62% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • iOThree IOTR stock declined by 5.92% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Smart Digital Group SDM stock fell 5.08% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $134.9 million.
  • Token Cat TC shares fell 5.01% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • So-Young Intl SY shares fell 5.01% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 million.

