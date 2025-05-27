10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares increased by 77.0% to $4.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $922.1 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock increased by 17.62% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Vail Resorts MTN shares rose 9.58% to $166.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares rose 7.95% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock rose 6.38% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 7.1% to $0.13 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares decreased by 5.06% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock fell 3.92% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares decreased by 3.42% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
