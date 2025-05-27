May 27, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares increased by 77.0% to $4.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $922.1 million.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR stock increased by 17.62% to $3.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Vail Resorts MTN shares rose 9.58% to $166.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares rose 7.95% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock rose 6.38% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 7.1% to $0.13 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Raytech Holding RAY shares decreased by 5.06% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock fell 3.92% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares decreased by 3.42% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALUR Logo
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$3.2616.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.62
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EJH Logo
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.123121.9%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.13-6.60%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.8670-10.9%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$3.53249.5%
MTN Logo
MTNVail Resorts Inc
$170.0015.1%
NVFY Logo
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc
$1.31-11.5%
RAY Logo
RAYRaytech Holding Ltd
$2.20-0.45%
RIME Logo
RIMEAlgorhythm Holdings Inc
$2.473.93%
WAFU Logo
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.44-0.72%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved