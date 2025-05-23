May 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Turbo Energy TURB stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $2.46 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares increased by 5.88% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 5.57% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Jet AI JTAI stock increased by 5.55% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Earlyworks Co ELWS shares rose 4.65% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Losers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares decreased by 8.63% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares decreased by 7.71% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock declined by 4.88% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Vestis VSTS shares declined by 4.85% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $749.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

