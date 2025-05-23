12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Turbo Energy TURB stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $2.46 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 6.16% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares increased by 5.88% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares rose 5.57% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Jet AI JTAI stock increased by 5.55% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares rose 4.65% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares decreased by 8.63% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares decreased by 7.71% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings SFHG stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock declined by 4.88% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Vestis VSTS shares declined by 4.85% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $749.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGFYAgrify Corp
$25.4916.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.73
Growth
17.56
Quality
Not Available
Value
57.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6100-3.17%
ELWSEarlyworks Co Ltd
$2.04-%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.18622.76%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$0.85100.57%
JTAIJet AI Inc
$4.180.24%
MNTSMomentus Inc
$1.56-3.70%
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.8550-4.89%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.5500-1.79%
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$2.46-1.60%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3790-2.32%
VSTSVestis Corp
$5.69-1.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in