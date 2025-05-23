12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS shares rose 17.3% to $0.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- BrainsWay BWAY stock moved upwards by 11.21% to $11.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.0 million.
- PDS Biotechnology PDSB shares increased by 10.18% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- IO Biotech IOBT stock moved upwards by 10.0% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares moved upwards by 9.47% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.6 million.
- Evotec EVO stock rose 9.42% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Bicara Therapeutics BCAX shares declined by 20.7% to $12.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.3 million.
- Immix Biopharma IMMX shares fell 16.5% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares fell 14.64% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares declined by 13.67% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Turnstone Biologics TSBX shares decreased by 8.31% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- AEON Biopharma AEON shares decreased by 7.84% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
