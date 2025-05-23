12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sagtec Global SAGT stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $3.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares increased by 14.2% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Semilux International SELX shares moved upwards by 11.91% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- SmartRent SMRT stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million.
- Diginex DGNX stock increased by 7.76% to $69.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- PowerFleet AIOT shares decreased by 14.2% to $4.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $640.0 million.
- Movano MOVE shares declined by 9.68% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Xerox Holdings XRX stock fell 9.41% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.4 million.
- Workday WDAY stock decreased by 8.45% to $249.1. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 7.79% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.5 million.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares decreased by 7.72% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
