May 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sagtec Global SAGT stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $3.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares increased by 14.2% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Semilux International SELX shares moved upwards by 11.91% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • SmartRent SMRT stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.9 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock increased by 7.76% to $69.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

  • PowerFleet AIOT shares decreased by 14.2% to $4.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $640.0 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares declined by 9.68% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Xerox Holdings XRX stock fell 9.41% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.4 million.
  • Workday WDAY stock decreased by 8.45% to $249.1. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares fell 7.79% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.5 million.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares decreased by 7.72% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $893.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIOT Logo
AIOTPowerFleet Inc
$4.97-11.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$71.5010.4%
MFH Logo
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$4.50-7.79%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.5800-6.45%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$4.66-7.72%
OBLG Logo
OBLGOblong Inc
$3.9414.2%
SAGT Logo
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$3.8719.8%
SAIH Logo
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$6.3011.3%
SELX Logo
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$1.50-%
SMRT Logo
SMRTSmartRent Inc
$0.85264.73%
WDAY Logo
WDAYWorkday Inc
$251.75-7.47%
XRX Logo
XRXXerox Holdings Corp
$4.74-7.42%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved