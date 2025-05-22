12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BloomZ BLMZ stock moved upwards by 49.5% to $0.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares rose 7.74% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- MediaAlpha MAX stock rose 4.92% to $10.66. The company's market cap stands at $591.1 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock increased by 3.65% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- WideOpenWest WOW stock rose 3.59% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.2 million.
- iHeartMedia IHRT stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $188.9 million.
Losers
- Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares fell 7.0% to $1.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares fell 6.31% to $12.19. The company's market cap stands at $192.2 million.
- Token Cat TC shares decreased by 6.16% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Arena Group Holdings AREN shares decreased by 5.52% to $7.37. The company's market cap stands at $350.5 million.
- E W Scripps SSP shares decreased by 3.8% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 3.3% to $8.66. The company's market cap stands at $193.2 million.
