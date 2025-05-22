12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares increased by 10.2% to $1.51 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $176.4 million.
- Biodesix BDSX shares rose 9.58% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock moved upwards by 7.95% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI stock moved upwards by 7.67% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Imunon IMNN stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Prime Medicine PRME stock rose 7.31% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $173.3 million.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares declined by 21.4% to $1.29 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- ImmuCell ICCC shares fell 16.67% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Gyre Therapeutics GYRE shares fell 15.35% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.0 million.
- Immix Biopharma IMMX shares decreased by 12.08% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares declined by 11.52% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Cibus CBUS shares fell 8.84% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
