12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock increased by 67.6% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Amesite AMST stock rose 44.64% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares rose 34.12% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.6 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock increased by 28.58% to $10.03. The company's market cap stands at $338.5 million.
- PLBY Group PLBY stock rose 27.77% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares moved upwards by 11.98% to $14.67. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million.
Losers
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock declined by 29.0% to $13.6 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $242.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares decreased by 16.57% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT stock decreased by 14.76% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 13.75% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million.
- REE Automotive REE shares decreased by 12.71% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- QVC Group QVCGB stock fell 12.58% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMSTAmesite Inc
$3.2243.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.50
Growth
9.09
Quality
-
Value
5.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$14.5511.1%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.238170.1%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$6.42-13.5%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$15.16-20.9%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$1.6631.8%
PLBYPLBY Group Inc
$1.4927.4%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$0.1000-16.7%
QVCGBQVC Group Inc
$4.97-12.6%
REEREE Automotive Ltd
$0.8132-12.6%
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$10.5334.9%
YSXTYSX Tech Co Ltd
$5.20-14.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in