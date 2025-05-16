May 16, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Lazydays Holdings GORV stock increased by 67.6% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Amesite AMST stock rose 44.64% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares rose 34.12% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.6 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock increased by 28.58% to $10.03. The company's market cap stands at $338.5 million.
  • PLBY Group PLBY stock rose 27.77% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM shares moved upwards by 11.98% to $14.67. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million.

Losers

  • Netclass Technology NTCL stock declined by 29.0% to $13.6 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $242.4 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares decreased by 16.57% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • YSX Tech YSXT stock decreased by 14.76% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock decreased by 13.75% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares decreased by 12.71% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • QVC Group QVCGB stock fell 12.58% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
