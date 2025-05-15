May 15, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock increased by 60.0% to $2.16 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP stock rose 56.42% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 49.71% to $0.05.
  • Kindly MD KDLY shares increased by 39.33% to $10.66. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX shares rose 37.98% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Petros Pharma PTPI stock increased by 34.42% to $0.19.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 82.4% to $0.04 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares decreased by 62.83% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares fell 40.67% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 29.37% to $0.01.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock fell 26.53% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Kodiak Sciences KOD stock decreased by 21.32% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

