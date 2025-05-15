May 15, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Token Cat TC shares rose 13.3% to $0.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares rose 10.16% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Ibotta IBTA shares increased by 7.28% to $53.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Urban One UONE shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Intelligent Group INTJ shares rose 6.71% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares moved upwards by 6.63% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock fell 16.8% to $0.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT shares fell 14.78% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $246.7 million.
  • HWH International HWH stock fell 12.36% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 11.89% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares declined by 9.38% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares decreased by 7.5% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$2.51-5.99%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.42
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
87.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HWH Logo
HWHHWH International Inc
$1.55-12.9%
IBTA Logo
IBTAIbotta Inc
$52.003.73%
INTJ Logo
INTJIntelligent Group Ltd
$0.6031-%
MITQ Logo
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$0.62006.90%
NXPL Logo
NXPLNextPlat Corp
$0.6210-2.97%
SEAT Logo
SEATVivid Seats Inc
$2.14-4.04%
TC Logo
TCToken Cat Ltd
$0.7400-1.33%
TNMG Logo
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.6103-19.4%
TRUG Logo
TRUGTruGolf Holdings Inc
$0.24694.62%
UONE Logo
UONEUrban One Inc
$1.702.41%
VSME Logo
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$0.8138-11.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved