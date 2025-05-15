12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Token Cat TC shares rose 13.3% to $0.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares rose 10.16% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Ibotta IBTA shares increased by 7.28% to $53.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Urban One UONE shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Intelligent Group INTJ shares rose 6.71% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares moved upwards by 6.63% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock fell 16.8% to $0.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Vivid Seats SEAT shares fell 14.78% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $246.7 million.
- HWH International HWH stock fell 12.36% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock fell 11.89% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- NextPlat NXPL shares declined by 9.38% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares decreased by 7.5% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
