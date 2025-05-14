12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Beachbody Co BODI shares rose 16.8% to $5.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares increased by 14.19% to $151.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Birks Group BGI stock rose 11.23% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- XWELL XWEL stock rose 8.69% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares rose 6.75% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
Losers
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 14.0% to $0.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Mingteng International MTEN shares decreased by 10.28% to $12.99. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Top Win International TOPW stock declined by 6.72% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares declined by 6.06% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $303.7 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock fell 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Destination XL Group DXLG shares decreased by 5.22% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
