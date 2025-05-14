May 14, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Beachbody Co BODI shares rose 16.8% to $5.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT shares increased by 14.19% to $151.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Birks Group BGI stock rose 11.23% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • XWELL XWEL stock rose 8.69% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares rose 6.75% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.

Losers

  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 14.0% to $0.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Mingteng International MTEN shares decreased by 10.28% to $12.99. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
  • Top Win International TOPW stock declined by 6.72% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares declined by 6.06% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $303.7 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock fell 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Destination XL Group DXLG shares decreased by 5.22% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

