12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 77.4% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Innovative Solns ISSC shares increased by 35.37% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 10.19% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock moved upwards by 10.19% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $305.0 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 10.0% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- PAMT PAMT shares rose 7.72% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $315.9 million.
Losers
- Primega Group Holdings PGHL stock decreased by 29.0% to $0.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares decreased by 17.19% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $845.9 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 14.41% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares decreased by 10.41% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.1 million.
- Lichen International LICN stock declined by 5.29% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
