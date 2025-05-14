May 14, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 77.4% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • Innovative Solns ISSC shares increased by 35.37% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 10.19% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • ZJK Industrial ZJK stock moved upwards by 10.19% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $305.0 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 10.0% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
  • PAMT PAMT shares rose 7.72% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $315.9 million.

Losers

  • Primega Group Holdings PGHL stock decreased by 29.0% to $0.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares decreased by 17.19% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $845.9 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 14.41% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares decreased by 10.41% to $7.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.1 million.
  • Lichen International LICN stock declined by 5.29% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

