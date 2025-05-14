May 14, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares increased by 34.8% to $2.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares increased by 19.36% to $11.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Datavault AI DVLT shares increased by 17.45% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI stock increased by 17.2% to $45.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 billion.
  • Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock moved upwards by 15.51% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.
  • NETSOL Technologies NTWK stock moved upwards by 15.46% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock decreased by 33.5% to $0.85 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.0 million.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares decreased by 32.23% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Endava DAVA stock declined by 30.46% to $14.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $885.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT shares decreased by 29.19% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock declined by 18.55% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 17.42% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

