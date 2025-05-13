12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock rose 40.9% to $1.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock rose 19.43% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI stock increased by 19.21% to $39.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 billion.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock increased by 15.88% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock moved upwards by 9.84% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Aurora Innovation AUR stock fell 24.6% to $5.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 22.05% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock decreased by 14.09% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock decreased by 14.06% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares declined by 12.91% to $10.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 12.54% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
