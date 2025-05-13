May 13, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG stock rose 40.9% to $1.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock rose 19.43% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI stock increased by 19.21% to $39.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 billion.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock increased by 15.88% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Wellchange Holdings WCT shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock moved upwards by 9.84% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock fell 24.6% to $5.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 22.05% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock decreased by 14.09% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
  • Nvni Group NVNI stock decreased by 14.06% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares declined by 12.91% to $10.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 12.54% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AUR Logo
AURAurora Innovation Inc
$5.96-24.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BBAI Logo
BBAIBigBear.ai Holdings Inc
$3.569.54%
GRYP Logo
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.22-14.1%
MAXN Logo
MAXNMaxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
$4.2419.4%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$2.41-23.0%
NVNI Logo
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.4239-10.5%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.91-11.0%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$10.03-13.2%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$39.7718.6%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.30003.81%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$3.8615.6%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.5339.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved