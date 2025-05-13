12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lichen International LICN shares rose 54.6% to $5.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 48.15% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- VirTra VTSI shares moved upwards by 17.98% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Graphex Gr GRFX shares rose 17.96% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Radiant Logistics RLGT shares increased by 13.89% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $331.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.
Losers
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock declined by 51.1% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- 3D Sys DDD shares decreased by 23.14% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lakeside Holding LSH shares fell 17.61% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares declined by 16.18% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE stock fell 11.37% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 11.24% to $12.01. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
