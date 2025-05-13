May 13, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Lichen International LICN shares rose 54.6% to $5.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 48.15% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • VirTra VTSI shares moved upwards by 17.98% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Graphex Gr GRFX shares rose 17.96% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • Radiant Logistics RLGT shares increased by 13.89% to $7.05. The company's market cap stands at $331.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock declined by 51.1% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • 3D Sys DDD shares decreased by 23.14% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lakeside Holding LSH shares fell 17.61% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares declined by 16.18% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $102.4 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE stock fell 11.37% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 11.24% to $12.01. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

