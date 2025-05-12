12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 71.9% to $0.3 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Lichen International LICN shares increased by 56.49% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock increased by 42.42% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock moved upwards by 30.95% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- Fluence Energy FLNC stock increased by 28.71% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $766.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares rose 26.28% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
Losers
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 47.1% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 11.71% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock declined by 10.65% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Decent Holding DXST stock fell 9.77% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares decreased by 9.66% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Centuri Holdings CTRI stock declined by 9.61% to $19.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
