May 12, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 71.9% to $0.3 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Lichen International LICN shares increased by 56.49% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock increased by 42.42% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock moved upwards by 30.95% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock increased by 28.71% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $766.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares rose 26.28% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.

Losers

  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 47.1% to $1.47 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 11.71% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock declined by 10.65% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST stock fell 9.77% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares decreased by 9.66% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Centuri Holdings CTRI stock declined by 9.61% to $19.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CTRI Logo
CTRICenturi Holdings Inc
$19.19-10.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.09
Growth
10.80
Quality
-
Value
26.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.39-4.14%
FGI Logo
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$0.6833-11.3%
FLNC Logo
FLNCFluence Energy Inc
$5.8728.1%
ILAG Logo
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.4500-10.9%
JCSE Logo
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.17-13.3%
JYD Logo
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.302138.4%
LICN Logo
LICNLichen International Ltd
$5.3962.8%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$6.6074.6%
MWYN Logo
MWYNMarwynn Holdings Inc
$7.0221.9%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$1.47-47.1%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.273657.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved