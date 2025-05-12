May 12, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock increased by 238.5% to $1.76 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares increased by 143.98% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • CISO Global CISO stock rose 31.18% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Telos TLS shares increased by 30.6% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 30.55% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • VNET Group VNET shares increased by 22.23% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Losers

  • Abits Group ABTS shares decreased by 58.4% to $3.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock declined by 34.09% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock fell 14.76% to $0.04.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares declined by 13.65% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH stock decreased by 13.52% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock declined by 13.13% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.




















© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

