12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock increased by 238.5% to $1.76 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $122.0 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares increased by 143.98% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- CISO Global CISO stock rose 31.18% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Telos TLS shares increased by 30.6% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 30.55% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- VNET Group VNET shares increased by 22.23% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Abits Group ABTS shares decreased by 58.4% to $3.5 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock declined by 34.09% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock fell 14.76% to $0.04.
- Marin Software MRIN shares declined by 13.65% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock decreased by 13.52% to $6.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock declined by 13.13% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
