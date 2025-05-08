12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 46.3% to $0.14 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares moved upwards by 27.8% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $289.0 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 27.46% to $11.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- LegalZoom.com LZ shares increased by 27.1% to $9.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares increased by 27.02% to $30.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Decent Holding DXST shares rose 26.15% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
Losers
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB stock fell 24.0% to $7.45 during Thursday's regular session.
- Energy Recovery ERII stock declined by 22.08% to $11.72. The company's market cap stands at $641.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MISTRAS Group MG shares declined by 18.44% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN shares declined by 18.23% to $11.58.
- AerSale ASLE stock declined by 15.2% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock decreased by 14.25% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
