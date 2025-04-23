12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Community Health Sys CYH shares rose 13.2% to $2.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $382.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Candel Therapeutics CADL stock increased by 11.55% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $250.8 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock increased by 8.61% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock increased by 7.18% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.6 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares rose 6.83% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
Losers
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares declined by 20.4% to $0.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares decreased by 19.62% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock fell 9.33% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares fell 8.03% to $7.34. The company's market cap stands at $347.8 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP shares fell 6.98% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- INVO Fertility NAYA stock decreased by 6.12% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
