12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock moved upwards by 63.1% to $3.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock moved upwards by 44.04% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Renovaro RENB stock increased by 11.37% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- Serina Therapeutics SER stock rose 9.09% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares increased by 7.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NAMS stock increased by 7.2% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Vincerx Pharma VINC shares decreased by 41.5% to $0.06 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock declined by 22.63% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock decreased by 14.43% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Know Labs KNW stock fell 9.31% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Gelteq GELS shares declined by 9.06% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP shares fell 8.98% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
