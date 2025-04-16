12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Damon DMN shares increased by 12.9% to $0.0 during Wednesday's after-market session.
- Top Win International TOPW shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $70.3 million.
- RumbleON RMBL stock increased by 5.13% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares increased by 5.02% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock rose 5.01% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Solo Brands DTC stock rose 4.99% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
Losers
- Charles & Colvard CTHR shares decreased by 10.9% to $0.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock decreased by 10.44% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock decreased by 7.26% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- SAG Holdings SAG shares declined by 5.09% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock fell 4.47% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock decreased by 3.78% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
