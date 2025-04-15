12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mural Oncology MURA shares increased by 31.1% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock rose 20.36% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares rose 17.36% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Fractyl Health GUTS stock rose 15.61% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- MetaVia MTVA shares increased by 14.13% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL shares increased by 12.73% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
Losers
- Elutia ELUT shares fell 54.7% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares decreased by 29.92% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock fell 23.35% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL stock fell 21.34% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares decreased by 21.03% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Sophia Genetics SOPH stock decreased by 20.42% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DTILPrecision BioSciences Inc
$4.889.42%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.26
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
80.11
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ELUTElutia Inc
$0.9000-55.2%
ENSCEnsysce Biosciences Inc
$1.92-2.04%
GOVXGeovax Labs Inc
$0.7400-30.8%
GUTSFractyl Health Inc
$1.1010.6%
MTVAMetaVia Inc
$2.3427.2%
MURAMural Oncology PLC
$1.084.85%
NXLNexalin Technology Inc
$1.50-15.7%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.582016.4%
SOPHSophia Genetics SA
$2.30-20.4%
SPRBSpruce Biosciences Inc
$0.2386-24.1%
XAGELongevity Health Holdings Inc
$0.1610-21.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in