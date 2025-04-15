April 15, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Mural Oncology MURA shares increased by 31.1% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock rose 20.36% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares rose 17.36% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Fractyl Health GUTS stock rose 15.61% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
  • MetaVia MTVA shares increased by 14.13% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares increased by 12.73% to $5.03. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

Losers

  • Elutia ELUT shares fell 54.7% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares decreased by 29.92% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock fell 23.35% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock fell 21.34% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares decreased by 21.03% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Sophia Genetics SOPH stock decreased by 20.42% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $152.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

