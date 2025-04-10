April 10, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Lion Group Holding LGHL shares increased by 8.3% to $3.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.4 million.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock increased by 8.25% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
  • PaySign PAYS stock rose 5.52% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
  • Prestige Wealth PWM stock rose 4.99% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Ryvyl RVYL stock increased by 4.98% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • AG Mortgage IT MITT shares rose 4.91% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.5 million.

Losers

  • Katapult Holdings KPLT stock declined by 13.2% to $7.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock decreased by 5.61% to $8.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.
  • Powell Max PMAX stock fell 4.91% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • AGM Group Hldgs AGMH shares decreased by 4.46% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • Beneficient BENF shares fell 4.01% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  XChange Tec XHG stock fell 4.0% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

