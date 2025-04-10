April 10, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock moved upwards by 81.6% to $0.62 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares rose 66.42% to $0.02.
  • Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT stock rose 50.58% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock increased by 38.04% to $311.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock moved upwards by 33.99% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Bionano Genomics BNGO stock increased by 27.67% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Losers

  • Venus Concept VERO shares fell 52.8% to $4.22 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock declined by 24.78% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares declined by 21.76% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Novavax NVAX shares decreased by 21.2% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $855.5 million.
  • DIH Holding US DHAI stock declined by 21.12% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares declined by 19.59% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

