12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aureus Greenway AGH stock increased by 39.0% to $1.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock increased by 20.01% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 11.11% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock increased by 9.53% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 9.03% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
Losers
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock decreased by 10.1% to $0.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- SAG Holdings SAG stock fell 9.31% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Solo Brands DTC stock declined by 8.34% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock decreased by 6.23% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Nxu NXU shares fell 5.1% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock declined by 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
