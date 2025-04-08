April 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Aureus Greenway AGH stock increased by 39.0% to $1.14 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock increased by 20.01% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares rose 11.11% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA stock increased by 9.53% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 9.03% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

  • MKDWell Tech MKDW stock decreased by 10.1% to $0.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • SAG Holdings SAG stock fell 9.31% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock declined by 8.34% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock decreased by 6.23% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Nxu NXU shares fell 5.1% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • Destination XL Group DXLG stock declined by 4.77% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

