April 7, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Children's Place PLCE stock rose 13.9% to $7.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares rose 10.41% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.1 million.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock increased by 7.37% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares moved upwards by 7.13% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGB stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • NWTN NWTN stock fell 9.7% to $0.35 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares declined by 6.69% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group JXG shares fell 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Wag Group PET shares decreased by 5.81% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock decreased by 4.94% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 4.65% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALUR Logo
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$2.65-8.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum1.28
Growth10.15
Quality-
Value32.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GDHG Logo
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.3589-14.7%
JXG Logo
JXGJX Luxventure Group Inc
$2.16-0.46%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.7087-19.5%
LOCO Logo
LOCOEl Pollo Loco Holdings Inc
$10.169.25%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.4600170.6%
MRM Logo
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$0.4890-5.53%
NWTN Logo
NWTNNWTN Inc
$0.3523-12.4%
PET Logo
PETWag Group Co
$0.129816.6%
PEV Logo
PEVPhoenix Motor Inc
$0.289015.4%
PLCE Logo
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$7.204.80%
QVCGB Logo
QVCGBQVC Group Inc
$5.95-13.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved