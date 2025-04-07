12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Children's Place PLCE stock rose 13.9% to $7.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.0 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares rose 10.41% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.1 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock increased by 7.37% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares moved upwards by 7.13% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- QVC Group QVCGB stock moved upwards by 5.12% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- NWTN NWTN stock fell 9.7% to $0.35 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares declined by 6.69% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares fell 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Wag Group PET shares decreased by 5.81% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock decreased by 4.94% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock fell 4.65% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
