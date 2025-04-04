12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CaliberCos CWD stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.6 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sunrise Realty Trust SUNS stock moved upwards by 7.94% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million.
- Health In Tech HIT stock rose 6.76% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- Pineapple Financial PAPL stock rose 5.0% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $376.8 million.
- Brookfield BN shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $48.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 billion.
Losers
- XChange Tec XHG shares fell 9.9% to $1.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $410.5 million.
- DigiAsia FAAS shares declined by 5.18% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Patriot Ntl Bancorp PNBK shares fell 5.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- AIX AIFU shares fell 5.01% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Highest Performances HPH stock declined by 4.59% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
- mF International MFI stock declined by 4.17% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
