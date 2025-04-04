12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 11.7% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares increased by 7.77% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock increased by 5.88% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 5.47% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- SAG Holdings SAG shares increased by 4.93% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Fossil Group FOSL stock increased by 4.9% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
Losers
- NWTN NWTN shares declined by 10.3% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock fell 9.18% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares declined by 9.14% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM stock fell 8.13% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 7.93% to $0.76.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares declined by 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.754312.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum0.30
Growth-
Quality-
Value86.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BGIBirks Group Inc
$1.08-7.69%
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$1.07-%
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.27001.09%
GVVisionary Holdings Inc
$2.33-15.9%
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.1800-21.7%
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$0.4895-29.5%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$0.365011.6%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$0.1620-4.37%
SAGSAG Holdings Ltd
$0.6442-10.4%
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$0.269911.9%
TCTMTCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$0.44683.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in