April 4, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 11.7% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares increased by 7.77% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • MKDWell Tech MKDW stock increased by 5.88% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 5.47% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • SAG Holdings SAG shares increased by 4.93% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock increased by 4.9% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.

Losers

  • NWTN NWTN shares declined by 10.3% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock fell 9.18% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares declined by 9.14% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM stock fell 8.13% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD stock declined by 7.93% to $0.76.
  • Visionary Holdings GV shares declined by 7.64% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

