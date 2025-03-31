March 31, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • AirNet Technology ANTE stock rose 18.7% to $0.46 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Surgepays SURG shares moved upwards by 14.52% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock increased by 12.59% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Reading Intl RDI shares increased by 10.39% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares rose 9.99% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Star Fashion Culture STFS stock moved upwards by 8.37% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Losers

  • TEN Holdings XHLD shares declined by 20.8% to $0.99 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares decreased by 17.57% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Global Mofy AI GMM shares decreased by 16.39% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Snail SNAL shares declined by 15.37% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • trivago TRVG stock decreased by 12.06% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $290.9 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 11.87% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANTE Logo
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$0.454817.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value64.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DRCT Logo
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.6086-16.6%
GMM Logo
GMMGlobal Mofy AI Ltd
$3.36-10.4%
LZMH Logo
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$7.57-11.1%
MITQ Logo
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$0.592013.0%
RDI Logo
RDIReading International Inc
$1.3810.3%
SNAL Logo
SNALSnail Inc
$0.8802-15.4%
STFS Logo
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.9000-5.06%
SURG Logo
SURGSurgepays Inc
$2.0816.2%
TGL Logo
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$0.08789.75%
TRVG Logo
TRVGtrivago NV
$4.53-4.25%
XHLD Logo
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.9650-22.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved