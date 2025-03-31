12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock rose 18.7% to $0.46 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Surgepays SURG shares moved upwards by 14.52% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock increased by 12.59% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Reading Intl RDI shares increased by 10.39% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Treasure Global TGL shares rose 9.99% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock moved upwards by 8.37% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
Losers
- TEN Holdings XHLD shares declined by 20.8% to $0.99 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares decreased by 17.57% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Global Mofy AI GMM shares decreased by 16.39% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Snail SNAL shares declined by 15.37% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- trivago TRVG stock decreased by 12.06% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $290.9 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 11.87% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$0.454817.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum-
Growth-
Quality-
Value64.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.6086-16.6%
GMMGlobal Mofy AI Ltd
$3.36-10.4%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$7.57-11.1%
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$0.592013.0%
RDIReading International Inc
$1.3810.3%
SNALSnail Inc
$0.8802-15.4%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.9000-5.06%
SURGSurgepays Inc
$2.0816.2%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$0.08789.75%
TRVGtrivago NV
$4.53-4.25%
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.9650-22.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in