12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Corcept Therapeutics CORT stock moved upwards by 88.8% to $103.12 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock increased by 38.2% to $35.48. The company's market cap stands at $461.6 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR shares rose 34.34% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
- bluebird bio BLUE shares rose 26.41% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK shares moved upwards by 13.95% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock rose 13.34% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
Losers
- Vaxcyte PCVX shares declined by 46.9% to $36.92 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- Impact BioMedical IBO shares fell 34.87% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock declined by 30.87% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell 30.06% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares declined by 27.49% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Neurogene NGNE shares decreased by 23.08% to $11.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABVCABVC BioPharma Inc
$0.980013.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum45.46
Growth-
Quality-
Value40.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BLUEbluebird bio Inc
$5.2628.9%
CORTCorcept Therapeutics Inc
$103.0888.7%
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$0.930439.9%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$0.9936-34.6%
NGNENeurogene Inc
$11.15-23.2%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$0.6250-33.5%
PCVXVaxcyte Inc
$34.96-49.7%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.3501-26.9%
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$37.1044.5%
TSHATaysha Gene Therapies Inc
$1.38-28.8%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$0.571011.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in