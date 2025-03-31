March 31, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Corcept Therapeutics CORT stock moved upwards by 88.8% to $103.12 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock increased by 38.2% to $35.48. The company's market cap stands at $461.6 million.
  • Citius Oncology CTOR shares rose 34.34% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE shares rose 26.41% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK shares moved upwards by 13.95% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock rose 13.34% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Losers

  • Vaxcyte PCVX shares declined by 46.9% to $36.92 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Impact BioMedical IBO shares fell 34.87% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock declined by 30.87% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares fell 30.06% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares declined by 27.49% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Neurogene NGNE shares decreased by 23.08% to $11.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

