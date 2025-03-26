12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock moved upwards by 26.5% to $0.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Giftify GIFT shares increased by 4.76% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock increased by 3.82% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
Losers
- HWH International HWH shares decreased by 7.1% to $1.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Snail SNAL shares fell 6.7% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock declined by 4.79% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock decreased by 4.21% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- trivago TRVG shares fell 3.61% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $318.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
