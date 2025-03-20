March 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO stock moved upwards by 98.1% to $4.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
  • Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares increased by 10.7% to $44.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares moved upwards by 9.32% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $266.9 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 8.1% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Losers

  • TELA Bio TELA shares decreased by 15.6% to $1.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock fell 11.67% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares declined by 9.56% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares decreased by 7.01% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN stock declined by 6.95% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • OS Therapies OSTX shares declined by 6.92% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

