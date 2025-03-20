12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Impact BioMedical IBO stock moved upwards by 98.1% to $4.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
- Apogee Therapeutics APGE shares increased by 10.7% to $44.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares moved upwards by 9.32% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX shares moved upwards by 8.52% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $266.9 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 8.1% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares moved upwards by 6.79% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
Losers
- TELA Bio TELA shares decreased by 15.6% to $1.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock fell 11.67% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares declined by 9.56% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares decreased by 7.01% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN stock declined by 6.95% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- OS Therapies OSTX shares declined by 6.92% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$44.209.30%
Edge Rankings
Momentum14.94
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$4.274.15%
CYTHCyclo Therapeutics Inc
$0.6361-4.99%
EYENEyenovia Inc
$1.34-19.8%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$0.430010.4%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$3.84624.5%
INTSIntensity Therapeutics Inc
$2.1111.1%
MRVIMaravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc
$2.13-12.3%
OSTXOS Therapies Inc
$1.48-2.63%
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$1.21136.8%
TELATELA Bio Inc
$1.80-23.7%
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$5.2030.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in