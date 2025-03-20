12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aeva Technologies AEVA stock rose 36.6% to $4.25 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $229.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- AuthID AUID shares moved upwards by 29.87% to $7.08. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares moved upwards by 23.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Exodus Movement EXOD stock rose 19.19% to $48.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares moved upwards by 14.87% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares moved upwards by 13.25% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
Losers
- CISO Global CISO stock decreased by 16.6% to $0.52 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Alarum Technologies ALAR stock declined by 16.05% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock declined by 14.28% to $23.12. The company's market cap stands at $426.9 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock fell 13.73% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Baijiayun Group RTC stock fell 13.44% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Locafy LCFY stock declined by 12.61% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
