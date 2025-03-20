March 20, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Aeva Technologies AEVA stock rose 36.6% to $4.25 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $229.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AuthID AUID shares moved upwards by 29.87% to $7.08. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million.
  • ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares moved upwards by 23.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
  • Exodus Movement EXOD stock rose 19.19% to $48.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • One Stop Systems OSS shares moved upwards by 14.87% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares moved upwards by 13.25% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Losers

  • CISO Global CISO stock decreased by 16.6% to $0.52 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Alarum Technologies ALAR stock declined by 16.05% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock declined by 14.28% to $23.12. The company's market cap stands at $426.9 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock fell 13.73% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
  • Baijiayun Group RTC stock fell 13.44% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Locafy LCFY stock declined by 12.61% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEVA Logo
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$4.1934.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum26.93
Growth94.46
Quality-
Value27.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALAR Logo
ALARAlarum Technologies Ltd
$6.69-16.8%
AUID Logo
AUIDAuthID Inc
$6.6121.4%
CISO Logo
CISOCISO Global Inc
$0.5268-15.1%
EXOD Logo
EXODExodus Movement Inc
$49.2820.9%
GRRR Logo
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$23.20-14.0%
LCFY Logo
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$5.95-%
LDTC Logo
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.63908.49%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$3.05-14.6%
OSS Logo
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$2.7814.9%
RTC Logo
RTCBaijiayun Group Ltd
$0.2820-15.8%
STAI Logo
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$2.9019.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved