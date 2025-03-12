March 12, 2025 5:08 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • TuHURA Biosciences HURA stock increased by 17.4% to $2.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.
  • SenesTech SNES stock moved upwards by 16.23% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock increased by 12.64% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Scienture Holdings SCNX shares moved upwards by 12.41% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares rose 8.99% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock rose 8.19% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.

Losers

  • Cutera CUTR stock decreased by 52.5% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares declined by 39.27% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock decreased by 18.86% to $0.04.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares fell 9.98% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Biote BTMD stock declined by 9.76% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $115.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • China Pharma Holding CPHI stock decreased by 7.03% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

