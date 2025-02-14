February 14, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock moved upwards by 34.6% to $2.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
  • Pony AI PONY shares rose 20.25% to $17.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • GDS Holdings GDS shares increased by 16.54% to $41.98. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC shares rose 16.42% to $20.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • JFrog FROG stock rose 13.76% to $42.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Diginex DGNX stock increased by 13.65% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

  • Informatica INFA stock fell 34.9% to $16.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock declined by 26.76% to $11.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 19.06% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.4 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares fell 16.07% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • eGain EGAN stock decreased by 15.0% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $152.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares declined by 11.68% to $0.08. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

