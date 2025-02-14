12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares increased by 28.4% to $1.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock rose 23.52% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.6 million.
- Satellogic SATL shares rose 8.86% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.3 million.
- ConnectM Technology CNTM stock moved upwards by 7.84% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $23.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Nikola NKLA stock rose 7.08% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
Losers
- Mynaric MYNA shares declined by 34.2% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Mobile Infrastructure BEEP shares decreased by 19.31% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.8 million.
- Innovative Solns ISSC stock decreased by 13.6% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- VirTra VTSI stock fell 12.86% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares fell 8.69% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 7.96% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
