12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares rose 74.0% to $1.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT shares increased by 73.54% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock rose 31.55% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Doximity DOCS shares moved upwards by 23.48% to $71.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- enVVeno Medical NVNO stock rose 13.18% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
- Nanobiotix NBTX shares moved upwards by 12.78% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.1 million.
Losers
- Fractyl Health GUTS shares declined by 24.2% to $1.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Alumis ALMS shares declined by 17.3% to $5.45. The company's market cap stands at $296.5 million.
- Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX shares decreased by 16.15% to $126.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Neuronetics STIM stock decreased by 14.9% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $168.6 million.
- Exicure XCUR shares decreased by 13.57% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- RenovoRx RNXT shares fell 13.02% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
