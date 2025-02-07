12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares moved upwards by 67.7% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Doximity DOCS stock moved upwards by 24.42% to $72.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nutriband NTRB stock increased by 16.49% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock rose 15.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- FibroBiologics FBLG stock increased by 14.37% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
Losers
- Fractyl Health GUTS stock decreased by 24.2% to $1.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
- Neuronetics STIM shares declined by 21.92% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $154.7 million.
- Alumis ALMS stock fell 16.55% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.2 million.
- Exicure XCUR stock fell 13.57% to $9.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO stock fell 12.26% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX stock declined by 11.65% to $132.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
